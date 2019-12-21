Demi Lovato split with Austin Wilson to ''concentrate on herself''.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker confirmed she had ended her relationship with the model and is going into the next 12 months with a newly aligned focus and both life and God.

A source told People magazine: ''She's concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God. She's excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.''

Demi confirmed the split to a fan on social media and both she and Austin have deleted all pictures of each other from their accounts.

She said: ''Please don't go after him. He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.''

Demi and Austin have both been mourning the death of their close friend Thomas Trussell III, who died of an overdose in October.

Following his death, Austin wrote on Instagram: ''RIP bro I love you so much. I'm so grateful for the times that we had while you were here. You are such a special soul. You had the biggest heart and made everyone feel like a million dollars. I know you're looking down on us now. (sic)''

And Demi got a T tattooed on her arm in tribute to her late pal.

She revealed the special inking on Instagram and wrote: ''A T for Tommy. RIP you special angel. Love you forever @sirtruss thank you for the ink @rafael_valdez.. it's beautiful and I'm so grateful for this If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please do not hesitate to ask for help. Please call 877.921.9653 (sic)''