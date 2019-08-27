Demi Lovato skipped the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday (26.08.19) because she was working on a secret project.

The 27-year-old singer didn't attend the annual award show in New Jersey, and has said her reason for skipping the ceremony came as she was busy working on a mysterious project that was making her ''so happy''.

She posted on her Instagram Story: ''Okay I can't tell you guys what I'm doing today (you'll find out super soon tho) but its making me SO HAPPY, I'm having SO MUCH FUN and I can't stop laughing. Now go come up with your crazy a** theories as to what it might be!!! (sic)''

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker then insisted her news isn't related to ''dogs, pickles, or mugs'', and said there was a ''reason'' she chose not to attend the VMAs.

She added in a second post: ''Y'all... none of my news has to do with my dogs, pickles OR MUGS... COME ONNNNNN. I skipped the VMA's for a REASON. Well that and I just hate award shows. (sic)''

Demi's secret project comes after she was recently cast as Icelandic singer Katiana in Will Ferrell's Netflix comedy 'Eurovision', which is based on the annual European singing competition of the same name.

Meanwhile, it was claimed the 'Sober' singer is focusing on her ''health and well-being'' after she suffered a near-fatal overdose in July last year, and spent time in a treatment centre for addiction.

An insider said: ''She works out at Unbreakable with a trainer several times a week. She goes to therapy. She eats healthy food and takes great care of herself. She goes to lunch or dinner with friends. Her health and well-being are her priority. Her life is simple but fulfilling because she is feeling great.''