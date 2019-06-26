Demi Lovato will share her ''side of the story'' on her upcoming album.

The 26-year-old singer is excited about the new music she's working on, and she said it will give her the opportunity to ''be as open and honest as possible'' without worrying about what other people will think.

She shared a shrugging emoji on her Instagram Story and wrote: ''You know what's great about making an album?

''You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it.''

Last month, the pop star - who suffered a drug overdose in July last year - announced she has joined forces with manager Scooter Braun, who is well-known for having represented the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

She said at the time: ''GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!!

''Couldn't be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey. Let's DO THIS!!!!!! (sic)''

Although Demi is yet to reveal any firm details about her upcoming seventh album - the follow up to her 2017 effort 'Tell Me You Love Me' - the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker recently teased her fans with a photo of herself in front of a microphone in the studio.

She captioned the selfie: ''Making magic.''