Demi Lovato has sent herself flowers and an inspiring note following her split from Henry Levy.

The 26-year-old singer tried out some ''self-love'' this week when she had a beautiful bouquet of roses sent to herself after she and the fashion designer - who had been dating for several months - went their separate ways recently.

Demi took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her flowers and the accompanying card.

She wrote: ''Cause sometimes you gotta send yourself flowers... #selflove (sic)''

The note read: ''You're beautiful, you're loved and you're worthy of a happy and healthy life.''

Demi is clearly a huge fan of roses as earlier this week she shared a picture of her latest tattoo, a design of the flower on her index finger.

She simply captioned the picture: ''Hi [rose emoji]''

On Wednesday (06.03.19), it was reported Demi and Henry had decided to remain friends rather than taking things further romantically.

The pair had remained quiet about their relationship status, but were spotted kissing and holding hands in December.

In the same month, Demi admitted she was ''sober and grateful to be alive'' following her previous overdose.

She wrote on Twitter: ''If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME. Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s**t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..

''I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don't owe anyone anything so I'm not going to. All my fans need to know is I'm working hard on myself, I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support. I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f***ing much thank you (sic).''