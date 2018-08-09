Demi Lovato's upcoming tour dates have been scrapped while she focuses on her recovery.

The 'Sober' singer is currently in rehab, two weeks after she was hospitalised following an alleged drink and drugs overdose, and it's now been announced the remaining shows on her 'Tell Me You Love Me' concert series in Mexico and South America will no longer take place.

Demi had been scheduled to perform on September 20 and 22 in Mexico, and was also in line to play six gigs in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil in November, but the dates have now been cut and fans will be able to get refunds from Friday (10.08.18).

Live Nation and Lotus Productions said they ''wish Demi Lovato the best now and in the future and we hope to see her soon in South America.''

Following her release from hospital, Demi broke her silence over the incident and thanked fans for their support as she vowed to do whatever she could to get back on the ''road to recovery.''

She wrote in an open letter posted on Instagram: ''I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.

''I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.''

Demi - who has battled with drugs and alcohol abuse in the past - had stayed away from substances for six years but she recently revealed that she had fallen off the wagon when she released her song 'Sober' in June.