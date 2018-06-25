Demi Lovato said she is ''a new person with a new life'' after her Rock in Rio performance on Sunday night (24.06.18).

The 'Sober' hitmaker sang her candid and emotional latest single at the show in Lisbon, Portugal over the weekend, and shared a clip with fans following the concert, which saw her voice crack as she got a lyric about wanting to be a ''role model''.

She tweeted alongside it: ''Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.''

The 25-year-old singer - who had celebrated six years without a drink earlier this year - apologised to her fans and loved ones in the new song, which she revealed on Thursday (21.06.18).

On the touching track about breaking her sobriety, Demi sings: ''Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore, and Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.

''To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before. I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore.''

She later admits while she would like to be a good example for them she is ''only human''.

She croons: ''And I'm sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again. I wanna be a role model but I'm only human.''

Demi has been open publicly with her battles with addiction - and her stint in rehab in 2010 - and emotionally celebrated her six year milestone during a concert in March.

The following month, she was snapped drinking from a red cup at Hayley Kiyoko's album release party - but she was quick to shut down her critics who doubted her sobriety.

She replied on social media: ''I don't have to defend anything but it was red bull.''