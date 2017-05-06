Demi Lovato is getting her own YouTube documentary.

The 24-year-old singer - who recently celebrated five years of sobriety - will star in her own series, 'I Am: Demi Lovato', on the video sharing platform.

YouTube tweeted: ''Singer, writer, humanitarian. Get to know the real @ddlovato in 'I Am: Demi Lovato.' Coming soon, exclusively on YouTube.''

And Demi responded: ''I am so excited for you guys to see my doc when it comes out!''

Meanwhile, Demi recently admitted she feels as if her life only really started when she finished her stint in rehab and battled her demons.

Speaking previously about how she has changed, she said: ''It means so much to me because I feel like the day that I got sober was the day that I actually started living and so I like to call myself five years old.

''I've decided to be open about my story and share everything that I've been through because it helps others. And I've had several people come up to me and say, 'Hey, my dad got sober because you did,' or 'I got sober because you did.' And it just is so meaningful and impactful to me that I wouldn't change it for the world.''

Celebrating the milestone five years of sobriety with a post on Instagram recently, she wrote: ''So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession.

''I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me (sic)''.