Demi Lovato's team are reportedly trying to pull her away from her ''toxic friends.''

The 25-year-old singer was released from hospital last week following a suspected overdose almost two weeks ago and, although she's accepted that she's fallen off the bandwagon and is planning to seek help in rehab, her management are determined to make her journey back to sobriety as smooth as possible by getting rid of anyone in her life who may be encouraging her to drink and dabble in drugs again.

A source told TMZ.com: ''Demi's team held a meeting last week to discuss separating her from toxic people in her life once she gets out of rehab. Demi will also be advised to change her phone number and only give the new number out to a select group of people in a bid to sweep out the negativity from her life.''

After almost two weeks of speculation, Demi took to her social networking site over the weekend to give fans an update on her health following her hospital dash.

She wrote: ''I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.

''I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.''

Demi - who has battled with drugs and alcohol abuse in the past - had stayed away from substances for six years but she recently revealed that she had fallen off the straight and narrow when she released her song 'Sober' a few months back.