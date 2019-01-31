Demi Lovato has got a tattoo tribute to her dog Buddy, three years after his passing.
The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker linked up with tattoo artist Dr. Woo to ink a permanent reminder of her pet pooch, who passed away three years.
Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote: ''Thank you @drwoo for the incredible portrait of my late angel baby Buddy ... RIP @buddylovato I will love you forever and never forget you (sic)''
Meanwhile, Demi previously admitted she was left ''absolutely heartbroken'' following the death of her dog Buddy after a ''tragic accident'' involving a coyote.
In a series of posts on Twitter in 2015, Demi wrote: ''We are absolutely heartbroken to be writing this but Wilmer and I are devastated to inform you that we lost our little angel Buddy last Sunday ... He was taken from us way too soon in a tragic accident and though I will never know why this had to happen, I do know that God only puts us through situations that we can handle so with that, together we our staying strong.
''We ask you that you please respect our privacy while we take this time to grieve and remember the magical moments we spent with our little angel. We will never forget our baby boy Buddy and his gentle loving spirit will live on in our hearts forever. RIP my tiniest little nightingale, Buddy ... I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living my baby you'll be ... (sic)''
Demi was incredibly close to Buddy and said the pooch will always be part of her life.
She shared: ''I love you so much Buddy and I miss you every single minute of every single day but you'll live on in my heart with memories like this forever ... RIP my little baby boy and angel. I love you my little lion heart. Your light is inside of me.''
