Demi Lovato's nude photos have seemingly been leaked on Snapchat.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker's account was hacked and nude photos, believed to be of the star, were shared to her followers, and her SnapStory was asking users to swipe to join a private group on discord.

A message read: ''Join this discord server for my nudes.''

Shortly afterwards, another post featuring a completely nude brunette woman standing in a closet and posing for a mirror selfie was shared, along with another link and the caption: ''Join the chuckling squad discord for more.''

A few minutes later, a message on a solid background read: ''Add my boyfriend @ssimon666.''

More follow requests were then posted before an image of a topless woman - bearing a strong resemblance to Demi - in bed was posted and text again promised more photos and videos for anyone who signed up to the private group.

It's currently unclear if the 'Sober' singer has reported the hacking but the images are now gone.

In the summer, the 26-year-old singer took a break from social media and urged people to be kind.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker uploaded a photograph of her looking downcast on stage and wrote: ''Taking a break for a while. Be kind,'' followed by a red heart emoji.

She didn't make it clear what had pushed the 'Confident' singer to quit her social networking sites but Demi received a barrage of negative comments from fans a few days before then when she defended her manager Scooter Braun in the wake of his feud with Taylor Swift.

She said at the time: ''I have dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them. He's a good man.

''Personally, I'm grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop 'dragging' people or bullying them. There's enough hate in this world as it is. Y'all can come after me all you want but I'm always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I'm gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team (sic).''