The Cool for the Summer hitmaker recently called it quits with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Luke Rockhold after a few months of dating, and she was said to have bounced back from the split by reconnecting with Guilherme, who she was briefly linked to over the summer (16).

The new couple reportedly rang in 2017 together and then spent New Year's Day (01Jan17) at a movie theatre, and Guilherme, aka Bomba, appears to have confirmed the romance by sharing a picture of the stars with their arms around one another on social media.

In the image, Demi is snapped smiling widely as she gazes up at her man, while he places his left arm protectively around her shoulders as they enjoy a winter stroll.

He simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji, showing his affection for the 24-year-old singer.

A source tells People.com Demi's split from Luke was amicable.

"Demi and Luke broke up before Christmas," the insider said. "It wasn't anything dramatic. The relationship just wasn't heading where she wanted it to go. Luke was really cool about it, and they were on the same page."

"She's started seeing Bomba again," added the source. "She's really physically attracted to him."

Demi is alleged to have first hit it off with 30-year-old Guilherme in July (16), weeks after parting ways with actor Wilmer Valderrama, who she had dated on and off for six years.