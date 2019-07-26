Demi Lovato's loved ones are ''very protective of her''.

The 26-year-old singer suffered a near-fatal overdose a year ago when she was rushed to hospital after being collapsing in her home, and spent time in rehab before being discharged in November to continue her sober journey at home.

And now, sources say she's doing well, and is keeping her family as close as possible to act as her support system, as they're all keen to keep her safe.

One source said: ''Demi is very close to her family. She often stays at her mom [Dianna De La Garza's]. She attended [Madison's] high school graduation in June. Spending time with her family always seems very important to her.

''[She] is surrounding herself with a small group of friends. You can tell that everyone is very protective of her.''

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker is also sticking to a close group of pals, including singer Chloe Star Nakhjavanpour, whose birthday dinner she attended this week.

The insider told People magazine of the event: ''Demi looked amazing. She was smiling, seemed very relaxed and just very happy.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Demi is prioritising her ''health and well-being'' following her health scare, and remains committed to living a healthy life.

Another source said: ''She works out at Unbreakable with a trainer several times a week. She goes to therapy. She eats healthy food and takes great care of herself. She goes to lunch or dinner with friends. Her health and well-being are her priority. Her life is simple but fulfilling because she is feeling great.''

And the 'Sober' singer is reportedly working on new music.

The insider added: ''She has a lot to say and can't wait to share it. She's feeling the best she has ever felt and is very grateful.''