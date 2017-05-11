Demi Lovato's partnership with Fabletics came after she met co-founder Kate Hudson in the gym.

The 24-year-old singer has joined forces with the sportswear brand, which was set up by the 38-year-old actress in 2013, and the 'Cool For The Summer' hitmaker has admitted she has always ''loved'' the brand and their collaboration came after the pair ''connected'' after a chance meeting in a sports centre.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her latest project, the brunette beauty said: ''I met Kate while actually in the gym one time. We connected, and I loved what she's done with Fabletics -- and here we are now.''

The former 'Camp Rock' actress has openly discussed her battle with bulimia in the past, and has admitted being active has helped her feel ''the best'' she has ever felt in her skin.

She explained: ''Getting in the gym makes me feel the best I possibly can, so I make sure to get that in.''

But the musician also believes feeling comfortable in the clothes you wear when exercising contributes to feeling body confident.

Speaking about the fashion range, she said: ''It's important to feel comfortable in what you're wearing. It's all about finding your strength, feeling comfortable in your own skin and having fun. It's a reflection of me, and I'm in a really good place right now.''

Meanwhile, Demi has revealed she is ''so proud'' she has been able to launch her own activewear line with Fabletics because she believes the company supports ''inclusiveness''.

Speaking previously, she said: ''Finally! So proud to share that I've partnered up with @fabletics, a company that has always supported inclusiveness, to design activewear that will make you feel amazing inside and out!

''Being active is a huge part of my life, so it was important for me to create a line that's accessible, comfortable and fashionable, while inspiring you to take care of your mind and body. (sic).''

The powerhouse has revealed her debut ''limited-edition'' athleisure line will launch next week, and ''a portion'' of proceeds will be donated to Girl Up Campaign.

She added: ''My first, limited-edition capsule collection launches next week, so stay tuned! Click my link in bio now to sign up for updates!

''A portion of proceeds from the collection benefit an amazing organization, @girlupcampaign. #Demi4Fabletics @fableticseu (sic).''