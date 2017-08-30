Demi Lovato's new album features a song about a famous person which will make headlines.

The 25-year-old beauty recently announced her new record 'Tell Me You Love Me' will be released on September 29, and now she has revealed she is ''nervous'' about the world hearing one of the tracks written about a certain someone who she's not naming.

She said: ''Sometimes you put music that you just feel like everyone is going to know who it's about.

''Headlines are going to come out of it, and it's like, when you write a song, you're just being vulnerable, and you're just writing about something that's inspiring you, so all the baggage that comes with it is what I'm kind of nervous about.''

Demi is not giving away any clues as to who inspired the track and may never tell, but she won't let ''theories'' about the song get to her.

She told MTV: ''I think that everything happens for a reason, and certain emotions are felt at certain points in your life, and you don't always have to explain them to people.

''So whatever you want to think about it - you go into whatever theories you have - fine.

''But I know what it's about and who it's about and I'm just going to let it be.''

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker has already shared a preview of the album-titled track.

In the clip taken in the studio posted on her Instagram, she sings: ''Tell me you love me/ I need someone on days like this, I do/ On days like this/ Oh, can you hear my heart say, 'Oh, whoa-oh, oh, oh.''

However, she is yet to unveil the full track-listing for her sixth studio album.

So far, it includes 'Sexy Dirty Love', 'You Don't Do It for Me Anymore' and the title track.