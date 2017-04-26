Demi Lovato has got a lion tattooed on her hand.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker took to Snapchat to unveil her new inking, which she got at celebrity tattoo parlour Bang Bang in New York City.

However, the 24-year-old singer quickly came under fire for appearing to cop Cara Delevingne - who has a similar lion tattoo on her finger - and later took to social media to hit back at her critics.

She fumed on Twitter: ''You can't get a tattoo these days without someone saying you've copied someone or you're ''matching'' someone. That's not the case folks. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Demi recently celebrated five years of staying sober and is ''so proud'' of herself for doing so.

She wrote on Instagram ''So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession.

''I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me (sic)''

And she later added: ''It feels amazing. All I've been doing is focusing on bettering myself. It's been quite the journey, but it's well worth it. Surrendering is the most important thing whenever you're trying to battle your demons.

''You have to admit that you have a problem first, and then you can overcome them. People have reached out and I've been able to help. Some people it helps, some people - that's their own journey. But, if anyone ever needs anything, I'm always around.''