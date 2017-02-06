A landslide is stopping Demi Lovato from moving into her new home.

The 'Neon Lights' hitmaker bought a luxurious property in the Laurel Canyon neighbourhood in Los Angeles for an impressive $8.3 million but is currently unable to move her possessions into the house as the property is listed in being at risk after there was a mudslide from the property above hers.

It is believed that over 20 tons of rock and mud had come tumbling down the hillside and would have caused any cars parked on Demi's driveway to be covered in the dirt and she would have been blocked in.

Five nearby houses were also evacuated whilst the landslide caused power to be cut to a number homes in the area.

Some of those currently living in the neighbouring properties had to be rescued from their homes.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott told television station KTLA: ''It could have been much worse. We have predominantly backyards that are affected.''

When Demi gets the all clear to move in, she will have plenty of time to get all of her furniture in place as she previously admitted she would be ''taking a break'' from music in 2017.

She wrote on Twitter: ''So excited for 2017. Taking a break from music and the spotlight.. I am not meant for this business and the media ... It doesn't feel worth it anymore. I'd rather do charity work tbh [to be honest] (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old singer previously admitted ''every day is a work in progress'' for her as she battles with mental illness and sobriety.

She said: ''Every day is a work in progress so hopefully I make it to 2017 with my sobriety. I take it one day at a time and for today I'm doing great ...

''If you know someone or if you're dealing with it yourself, just know that it is possible to live well. I'm living proof of that.''