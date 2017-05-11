Demi Lovato feels the ''most confident'' when she's working out.

The 'Cool For The Summer' hitmaker has trained in mixed martial arts (MMA) since striking up a relationship with MMA fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos - whom she reportedly split from earlier this month - last year, and has now said she finds the exercise to be ''therapeutic'' for her.

She said: ''It's definitely therapeutic. I feel the most confident when I'm in the gym. Whenever I'm training -- whether it's boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu.''

And the 'Confident' singer hopes that by sharing her own gym routines, she can ''inspire'' other women to ''get healthy'' and ''feel comfortable'' in their own skin.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: ''I stay confident in my own life by daily affirmations -- looking in the mirror, telling myself I'm beautiful no matter what and just learning to accept my flaws for what they are and knowing that, you know, my curves are beautiful, and I am who I am. I hope to inspire [young women] by getting in the gym, getting healthy, feeling comfortable in their skin.''

Meanwhile, the former Disney star recently admitted she ''never thought'' she'd be happy with the way she looks, but is pleased she is now in a ''really good place'' when it comes to body positivity.

She said: ''I'm in a really good place right now.

''When I'm really down, I do a positive self-affirmation. I talk positively to myself in the mirror. As awkward and uncomfortable as it can be, it can be really self-assuring. I also talk to people around me. But getting in the gym makes me feel the best I possibly can, so I make sure I get that in. It's important to feel comfortable in what you're wearing.

''I never thought I'd be in such a great place. That's the beauty of working on yourself and taking care of yourself. You get to places where you never thought you'd be.''