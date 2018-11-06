Demi Lovato's friend Henry Levy is helping her stay sober.

It's said the 26-year-old star became friends with the clothing designer a few years ago after they met in rehab, and they were recently spotted spending time together three months after she was hospitalised following an apparent overdose.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Henry and Demi met a few years ago in rehab. They hit it off immediately and became fast friends.

''Henry takes his sober life very seriously and, when Demi sadly relapsed, they lost touch for some time... Henry is exactly the friend Demi needs right now.

''He is a perfect sober friend for her. Her friends feel he is a positive influence on her.''

'Enfants Riches Déprimé' designer Henry has been opened about his own battles with drugs and alcohol addiction, and it's said the friends have been spending time together to help them both stay sober.

The source added: ''Henry and Demi have been hanging at Demi's home watching movies. This is such a key time in Demi's sober process and just staying away from the party scene truly helps.''

The 'Sober' singer is said to have ''dedicated herself'' to a life of sobriety following several years of struggling with addiction, and is thought to be distancing herself from her old friend group who had ''supported her precarious lifestyle'' in the past.

A source added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Demi has struggled for so long with addiction and her friends and family couldn't be more proud of her work. This process has been incredibly beneficial to Demi in so many ways. She is not only clean and sober but she has an entirely new lifestyle.

''[She] has dedicated herself to her sober life and has surrounded herself with people in her program. She is avoiding those in her social circle that supported her precarious lifestyle. Demi deserves a partner who will help her continue to live a clean life and her family and friends feel she is choosing more appropriate friends.''