Demi Lovato would never listen to her own songs whilst having sex.

The 25-year-old singer has never played her own music to soundtrack her bedroom antics because she thinks it would be weird to hear her own voice pumping out of the speakers as she was getting hot and heavy.

In an interview with BBC News she was asked if she ever followed Usher's example and made love to her own music, she said: ''Oh wow. That's creepy. I can't say I listen to my own music while I'm doing it!''

Instead, Demi thinks that The Weeknd's music would be the best background music in the bedroom.

When asked what her baby-making playlist would be, she said: ''Probably The Weeknd.''

On 'Concentrate' Demi sings about listening to Coldplay whilst lying in bed with someone but, although she thinks that frontman Chris Martin has a ''sexy'' voice, the pop star has revealed the lyrics aren't a confessional because she didn't pen the track.

When asked about the seemingly revealing lyrics, she said: ''I think his voice is sexy. But I didn't write the song.''

The 'Camp Rock' actress was previously in a long-term relationship with Wilmer Valderrama and dated Joe Jonas but is currently single.

Demi admits there are extra challenges when it comes to dating when you're famous but sometimes having a very public profile can be a bonus if you're trying to get a guy to notice you.

She spilled: ''It's easy and it's difficult, too. But it's kind of nice because if you find somebody attractive, you can just hit them up or, like, slide into their DMs and be like, 'Hey, what's going on?' ''

Demi's latest album 'Tell Me You Love Me' contains a number of tracks about her love life and 'Games' is specifically about a ''bad date'' she had to endure.

Discussing the lyrically content of 'Games, she explained: ''It just came out in the writing. I would go into the studio with an idea based off of a personal experience ... Like one of the songs, 'Games', I went on a bad date and I wrote a song about it. But just being disrespected. This guy just treated me really poorly, and was playing games the whole time.''