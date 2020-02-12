Demi Lovato's back tattoo ''symbolises'' her ''spiritual awakening''.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker recently had a ''fallen angel'' being held up by ''four angelic doves'' inked on her body by celebrity tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi, and the 27-year-old singer has revealed that the ''dark wings'' signify the ''darkness'' she was ''shedding'' after her she was hospitalised following a near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

Demi - who returned to the stage at this year's Grammys and Super Bowl, her first performances following her hospitalisation - explained in detail the meaning behind her latest body art, writing on Instagram alongside a picture of the ink and Alessandro tattooing her: ''I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi. Getting tatted by him was an experience I've never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having. Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding. Alessandro - you are extremely talented and I can't wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can't physically see this amazing artwork because it's on my back! Haha. Also shout out to @scooterbraun for introducing us! ps. I still can't believe how life like this looks and it healed amazing as well (sic)''

It was previously claimed the tattoo took around eight hours to create, with Demi sitting down at around midday and finishing at 8pm.

Demi's new inking also came after she split with model Austin Wilson to ''concentrate on herself'' and her ''relationship with God''.

A source close to Demi shared: ''She's concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God. She's excited for what this chapter in 2020 will bring.''

Demi confirmed the split on social media and both she and Austin deleted all pictures of each other from their accounts.

She said: ''Please don't go after him. He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.''