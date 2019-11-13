Demi Lovato is romancing model Austin Wilson.

The 'Sober' hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday (13.11.19) to share an image of herself and the tattooed hunk, where she expressed her love for her new beau.

Alongside the picture - which featured Austin placing a kiss on Demi's cheek - the 27-year-old singer simply wrote: ''My [heart emoji] (sic)''

And Austin also added fuel to romance rumours when he uploaded a different picture of the pair to his own page, which he captioned: ''My love,'' alongside a smiley face emoji surrounded by hearts.

Meanwhile, the relationship comes after Demi recently called time on her short lived romance with 'Bachelorette' star Mike Johnson.

The couple had enjoyed a string of dates in September, but love between them ''fizzled out'', partly due to their conflicting schedules.

A source said at the time of their split in October: ''Mike and Demi have pumped the brakes. They went on a couple of dates and texted each other every day, but it was never a serious, full-blown relationship by any means. There is absolutely no love lost between them. The timing just wasn't right because they're both so busy.''

It was previously claimed the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer and Mike's romance had ''run its course'', but sources believed Mike was hopeful of a second chance in the future.

Another insider said: ''Demi and Mike's fling has fizzled out and they aren't seeing each other or texting like they were before. Nothing happened, it just ran its course.

''Demi was definitely interested in Mike at one point, but it was short-lived and she wasn't ever planning on dating him seriously.

''Mike hopes they can have a second chance again. But for now, he's fine with being friendly.''