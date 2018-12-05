Demi Lovato has returned to her much-loved sport of jiu jitsu, following her admission to rehab earlier this year, as she continues to work on her health and fitness.
Demi Lovato has returned to jiu jitsu, following her admission to rehab earlier this year.
The 26-year-old singer completed a 90-day stint in rehab after an apparent overdose left her hospitalised in July, and is continuing to work on her sobriety and health.
On Tuesday (04.12.18) Demi confirmed she was getting back in fighting shape by returning to the martial art of jiu jitsu, when she posted a picture of herself wearing her martial art attire on Instagram and claimed she would ''never give up''.
She captioned the snap: Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair.. #BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup (sic)''
The 'Sober' singer earned her blue belt in 2017, and previously spoke about how martial arts has helped her both keep fit and relieve stress.
She said last year: ''Being able to do the moves that you do and flow with people, it's an art form and it's really beautiful, and it takes my mind off of things that I stress about, [because] I'm constantly thinking: 'What do I need to defend? What move can I make now?' It's like a game of chess.''
Her return to her beloved sport comes after it was previously revealed she has been following a strict fitness regime as she continues to work on her sobriety.
A source said: ''She's been working out with a trainer several days per week, eating right, and truly has a whole different mindset.
''She has been following all of the steps and guidelines put in place by her specialists.''
Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that while Demi is doing everything she can to remain healthy, she has found her recovery to be a ''struggle''.
The source said: ''[Demi] is in a really great place, but she's doing everything she can to maintain that because she knows every day is a struggle.
''Demi is taking a cautious approach with her recent exit from rehab. She has a sober coach, she is working out and eating healthy, surrounding herself with positive influences ... and splits her time in a sober living facility and at home.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
If you're a Smurf you're meant to spend your days in Smurf village contributing to...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...