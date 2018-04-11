Demi Lovato has been forced to reschedule the South American and Mexican leg of her Tell Me You Love Me tour.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker was due to perform these shows this month but has been forced to move them to September and November because of ''production issues''. Three shows - in Ecuador, Costa Rica and Panama - have been removed completely and will not be rescheduled.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, she wrote: ''I'm absolutely heartbroken that I have to make this announcement today... due to production issues we have to move the South America #tellmeyoulovemetour dates ...

''Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Panama I'm devastated we had to remove those shows ... Truly hate that we have to do this & we tried our best but there were some unforeseen production issues. If you're unable to make the new dates we will give you a full refund ... I'm so sorry. I promise it will be worth the wait & I hope to see you. I love you guys so much! (sic)''

A further post on her website reads: ''Due to production issues, the South America & Mexico tour dates will need to be rescheduled. If you are unable to attend the new dates, you will be able to receive a full refund. This includes VIP packages through Host. Host customer support can be contacted ... Reach out to this email for refunds or any additional VIP related questions.''

The full list of rescheduled dates are as follows:

Thursday, September 20 - Mexico City - Arena Ciudad de Mexico

Saturday, September 22 - Monterrey - Arena Monterrey

Wednesday, November 14 - Santiago - Arena Movistar

Saturday, November 17 - Buenos Aires - DirecTV Arena

Monday, November 19 - Sao Paulo - Allianz Parque

Wednesday, November 21 - Rio de Janeiro - Jeunesse Arena

Saturday, November 24 - Recife - Classic Hall

Tuesday, November 27 - Fortaleza - Centro de Eventos do Ceará