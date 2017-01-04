Demi Lovato has rekindled her romance with MMA Fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos.

The 'Confident' hitmaker is said to have split from ex-UFC middleweight champ, Luke Rockhold - who she started dating last summer - and the 24-year-old pop beauty has wasted no time in finding romance elsewhere.

Sources told TMZ that ''things didn't work out'' between Demi and Luke and there were no hard feelings between the pair.

Demi and Guilherme, 30, rung in the New Year together and on Sunday night (01.01.17) they reportedly enjoyed a date in Los Angeles.

Sharing a selfie with Demi wearing 2017 glasses on New Year's Eve (31.12.16), Guilherme captioned Happy new year !!!! (sic)''

And on Tuesday evening (03.01.17) Guilherme shared a paparazzi shot of him and Demi walking arm-in-arm with the love heart emoji, confirming his love for the 'Heart Attack' singer.

Back in June, Demi and Guilherme were said to have a ''quick fling''.

As for her romance with Luke, the pair were said to have kept their relationship casual after Demi split from her partner of six years, Wilmer Valderrama.

At the time, a source said: ''Demi is hanging out with Luke. It's pretty new and fun at this point. She likes being around him.

''She just got out of a serious relationship so she is not looking for something that serious but if something evolves naturally over time she is willing to go with it and explore it.''

Demi previously revealed she split from Wilmer, 36, because she wanted a ''fresh start''.

She explained: ''I think it's healthy to be able to start over with someone else. Being sick was always a part of my relationship with him; I always had something wrong with me. I needed to let go of that.

''It was hard to depart from somebody who saw everything, but it may be nice to start fresh with somebody. Because that person I was when I was a lot younger is not who I am today.''