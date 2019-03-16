Demi Lovato has reflected on what would have been her 7th year of sobriety, before she relapsed last year and ended up suffering a near-fatal overdose.
Demi Lovato has reflected on what would have been her 7th year of sobriety.
The 26-year-old singer suffered a near-fatal overdose in summer last year when she relapsed and subsequently spent time in rehab, and on Friday (15.03.19) she marked what would have been her sobriety anniversary with a social media post saying she ''doesn't regret'' her actions because she knows she needs to learn from those ''mistakes''.
In a post on Instagram, she wrote: ''Today I would've been 7 years sober. I don't regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that's exactly what they were: mistakes.''
After entering rehab last year, Demi started her sobriety count over and posted in January this year that she was celebrating six months of being clean once again.
Back in December, the 'Sober' hitmaker admitted she was ''grateful to be alive'' following her overdose, and said she was working hard to stay away from her vices.
She wrote on Twitter: ''If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME. Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s**t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..
''I would love to set the record straight on all the rumours out there but I literally don't owe anyone anything so I'm not going to. All my fans need to know is I'm working hard on myself, I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support. I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f***ing much thank you (sic).''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
If you're a Smurf you're meant to spend your days in Smurf village contributing to...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...