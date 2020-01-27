Demi Lovato was reduced to tears during her performance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (26.01.20).

The 27-year-old singer - who took a drug overdose in July 2018, but is now clean and sober - took to the stage at the Staples Center to perform an emotional rendition of her song, 'Anyone'.

The chart-topping star - who was hospitalised for two weeks following her overdose - was visibly overcome with emotion as she had to stop and restart the song.

In fact, at one stage during her performance, a tear could be seen rolling down Demi's cheek.

Demi previously revealed that the song was penned a matter of days days before her near-fatal overdose, describing the track as a ''cry for help''.

However, the chart-topping singer's career now appears to be firmly back on track, following her eye-catching performance at the Grammy Awards and her scheduled appearance at the upcoming Super Bowl, where she's set to perform the US national anthem.

Demi also released 'Anyone' shortly after taking to the stage in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Demi previously confessed that she wrote 'Anyone' at a time when she was ''in a state of mind where I felt like I was okay, but clearly I wasn't''.

She continued: ''I feel like I was in denial, but then a part of me definitely knew what I was singing for.

''I was singing this song, and I didn't even realise that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact. And that's what kind of brings us to this moment.

''I remember being in the hospital and listening to this song. It was about a week after I had been in the hospital, and I was finally awake, and I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, 'If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.'''