Demi Lovato says it was a ''really beautiful moment'' when she told her parents she could see herself potentially ''ending up with a woman''.

The 27-year-old singer-and-actress was ''shaking and crying'' after she opened up to her mother and father about her sexuality, which she has previously described as ''fluid'', and she has praised her ''incredible'' parents for being ''so supportive''.

She said: ''I'm still figuring it out. I didn't officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman until 2017.

''It was actually emotional, but really beautiful. After everything was done, I was like shaking and crying. I just felt overwhelmed. I have such incredible parents. They were so supportive.''

Last week, Demi - who took a drug overdose in July 2018, but is now clean and sober - performed her song 'Anyone' at the Grammy Awards, and the 'Camp Rock' star has admitted she dreamed of singing the tune at the ceremony during a tough time in her life.

She said: ''Well that song, I knew that it represented that period in my life when everything hit the fan.

''I've never had one of those moments on an awards show, and I thought, 'You know, if I ever come back from this,' - because I was still in the hospital and I didn't know - and I thought, 'If I ever come back from this, I end up going back to music and I'm on stage and I get a first performance, I want it to be at the Grammys and I want it to be this song.' ''

The 'Stone Cold' hitmaker admits it was a ''scary time'' in her life, and she wasn't sure if she would go back to making music.

When asked if she thought at one stage that she may not return to singing, she said: ''absolutely''.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show 'Radio Andy', she added: ''I think as time goes on, I'll be able to give more information or more details and things like that, but just in a general, it was a general thought.

''We didn't know what was going to happen. We didn't know how healthy I'd be when I left, it was a scary time in my life for sure.''