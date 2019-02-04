Demi Lovato has deactivated her Twitter account after receiving a backlash over a joke.
Demi Lovato has quit Twitter.
The 'Confident' singer deactivated her account on the microblogging site on Sunday (03.02.19) after a joke about the Super Bowl and rapper 21 Savage - who has been arrested by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for reportedly overstaying his visa and now faces deportation - sparked a backlash from her followers.
She tweeted during the NFL flagship game: ''So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl (sic)''
After she was criticised for her comments, Demi - who suffered a near-fatal overdose last year - then tweeted: ''If you're gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with some original not involving drugs.''
And shortly afterwards, the 26-year-old singer declared she was done with the site.
Before deactivating her account, she wrote: ''F**k Twitter. This is why I don't tweet anymore.''
21 Savage was arrested in Atlanta at the weekend after ICE agents claimed he is actually a British citizen who has overstayed his United States visa for over a decade.
ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said: ''U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA '21 Savage' during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta ... Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts. ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions.''
The 'No Heart' rapper has been accused of entering the country illegally in 2005 and staying in the United States after his visa expired the following year. ICE also cited his felony drug charge conviction in Georgia in 2014 when making the case for his arrest.
A legal team are currently working on a case for the 26-year-old rapper - whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph - and say it is all a ''misunderstanding''.
