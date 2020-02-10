Demi Lovato has put her home in the Hollywood Hills up for sale for just under $9 million.

The 27-year-old pop star - who recently sang the US national anthem at the Super Bowl - has decided to put her 5,600 sq ft mansion on the market, having bought the house in September 2016 for $8.3 million.

The luxurious abode boasts seven bathrooms, an outdoor swimming pool and offers views of the mountainous Laurel Canyon neighbourhood.

The spectacular property also features a games room and a wet bar, according to MailOnline, which reports that Demi's home is ideal for ''cosy nights in and fun-filled occasions''.

Meanwhile, a source close to Demi recently revealed that the pop singer is ''taking sobriety very seriously''.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker was hospitalised following a near-fatal overdose in July 2018 and has been on the road to recovery ever since, with sources saying she's ''serious'' about living the healthiest life she can with people who ''really care'' about her wellbeing.

The insider said: ''[Demi] takes her sobriety very seriously. Her group of friends live the same life as she does now - it's low-key. She surrounds herself with friends that really care and that also help her stay healthy.''

Demi - who performed at the Grammy Awards prior to her Super Bowl appearance - now can't wait to release new music after an action-packed start to 2020.

The source added: ''She's been excited to get back to music and performing on stage.

''There couldn't have been a better way to kick things off for 2020. She's been busy in the studio working on new music, and an album is on the way by summer.''