Demi Lovato ''never thought'' she'd be happy with her image.

The 24-year-old musician has long struggled with her body image and being happy in her own skin, but has said she's now in a ''really good place'' as she now knows how to make herself feel ''the best'' that she can.

Speaking to People magazine, the 'Confident' singer said: ''I'm in a really good place right now.

''When I'm really down, I do a positive self-affirmation. I talk positively to myself in the mirror. As awkward and uncomfortable as it can be, it can be really self-assuring. I also talk to people around me. But getting in the gym makes me feel the best I possibly can, so I make sure I get that in. It's important to feel comfortable in what you're wearing.

''I never thought I'd be in such a great place. That's the beauty of working on yourself and taking care of yourself. You get to places where you never thought you'd be.''

Meanwhile, Demi - who reportedly split from MMA fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos recently - celebrated five years of sobriety earlier this year, and said she felt ''amazing'' to have reached the milestone in her recovery.

She said: ''It feels amazing. All I've been doing is focusing on bettering myself. It's been quite the journey, but it's well worth it. Surrendering is the most important thing whenever you're trying to battle your demons. You have to admit that you have a problem first, and then you can overcome them.

''People have reached out and I've been able to help. Some people it helps, some people - that's their own journey. But, if anyone ever needs anything, I'm always around.''