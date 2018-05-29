Demi Lovato ''nearly peed'' herself when she met Christina Aguilera for the first time.

The 25-year-old singer recently teamed up with her idol on the song 'Fall In Line', which they delivered a show-stopping performance of at the Billboard Music Awards last week, but when they first got the chance to meet, Demi was so nervous and excited that she came close to having an accident in her underwear.

Asked how it was meeting the 'Beautiful' hitmaker for the first time, she replied: ''Nearly peed my pants [sic]''

During the Twitter Q&A with her fans, the 'Tell Me You Love Me' hitmaker also revealed that she is going to return to acting in the coming months.

Asked if she misses making movies, she said: ''Yes!! I plan on getting back into acting this next year [sic]''

However, it's unlikely to be Disney-related as she also confessed she doesn't miss working for the family entertainment behemoth.

Asked if she misses being part of the Disney umbrella, she replied: ''Nope.''

The 'Confident' singer kick-started her acting career as a young child in popular US kids television series 'Barney & Friends', before she received her breakthrough role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel television film 'Camp Rock' in 2008 and its sequel 'Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam' two years later.

Demi has also had fleeting appearances in TV shows 'Prison Break', 'Greys Anatomy' and a reoccurring role in season five of 'Glee' as Dani, among other parts.

The global star also revealed to her 57 million followers that she would like to leave America.

Replying to a follower who asked if she would consider living outside of her home country, she said: ''Right now, yes.''

It comes after Demi admitted to being frustrated by the diet culture in America.

The curvaceous star has been a long time advocate for body positivity and she hates how society is ''constantly telling us we're not thin enough''.

She previously wrote on the micro-blogging site: ''It's so frustrating and sad how strong the #dietculture in our society is. It's constantly telling us we're not thin enough no matter what. You are beautiful no matter what anyone says. [sic]''