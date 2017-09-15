Demi Lovato says her sexuality is ''irrelevant''.

The LGBTQ ally - who received the GLAAD Vanguard Award in 2014 - insisted that she prefers to keep her romantic life private but hinted that she will speak about her sexuality in her upcoming YouTube documentary 'Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated'.

She told PrideSource: ''I just feel like everyone's always looking for a headline and they always want to be the one to break what my sexuality is. I feel like it's irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I'm passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music. Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite. Watch my documentary.

''I have a documentary coming out on October 12 and I answer a lot of questions in my documentary. Some about [sexuality]. Because if ever I want to talk about it, I want it to be on my own terms.

''I love who I love and I feel like I look at everybody who is outspoken about who they are as an inspiration and that's it.''

Demi, 25, - who has battled an eating disorder and addiction - also shared some advice for those in the LGBTQ who are struggling with addictions.

She said: ''I think a lot of people drinking and using in the LGBTQ community has to do with finding their identity. The most important thing to know is that you are never going to find your identity through drugs and alcohol, so don't even go there. You are not going to find the answers through drugs and alcohol.''

Demi recently split from MMA fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos after almost one year of dating.