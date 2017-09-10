Demi Lovato thinks it's ''important to be honest''.

The 25-year-old singer grew up with ''brutally honest family members'' who have influenced the way she now lives her life, and believes telling the truth and having others be truthful to her has helped her ''stay grounded''.

She said: ''It's important to be honest. Being that way has always come naturally to me. I've grown up with some brutally honest family members who wouldn't let me be any other way. They keep things real for me and help me stay grounded.''

And the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker has encouraged her fans to stop apologising for who they are, and says she wrote her latest hit as an ''anthem'' for those who have ''risen above'' hate comments.

The brunette beauty said: ''Stop being sorry. I wrote my latest song 'Sorry Not Sorry' as an anthem for anyone who's ever been hated on, has risen about it and come out the other side like a savage. My fans have been tweeting be their 'Sorry Not Sorry' moments - I love hearing the way they connect with the lyrics.''

Demi also revealed she tries to live her life with ''regret'' and says that whilst she often writes songs about ''personal experiences'', she has tracks she'll never release because ''they would hurt the person who inspired them''.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, the 'Cool For The Summer' singer said: ''My music comes from personal experiences. Life provides constant inspiration. I don't believe in regrets, but there are some songs I won't release because I feel like they would hurt the person who inspired them if they ever got out.''