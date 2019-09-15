Demi Lovato is ''having fun'' with Mike Johnson.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker has been flirting up a storm on social media and it has now been revealed that the duo are ''hanging out'' right now.

A source told People magazine: ''They're having fun and getting to know each other. They've been talking privately for a bit and hanging out.''

Demi started the pair's flirtation back in July, when he was booted off 'The Bachelorette'.

Shortly after the show aired, Demi wrote on Twitter: ''Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo. Mike, I accept your rose.''

And Mike hasn't ruled out finding love outside the show.

In a post on his Twitter account, he shared: ''Jus saying, my future wife though ... girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding (sic)''

Demi has had a tough few months, but she recently admitted she was ''sober and grateful to be alive'' following her previous overdose.

She wrote on Twitter: ''If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME. Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today ... but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s**t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..

''I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don't owe anyone anything so I'm not going to. All my fans need to know is I'm working hard on myself, I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support. I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f***ing much thank you (sic).''