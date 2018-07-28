Demi Lovato is ''getting better'' following her suspected overdose earlier this week.

The 25-year-old singer was rushed to hospital on Tuesday (24.07.18) after she was found unconscious at her home in Los Angeles, California, but, although she's still being monitored by doctors, she's said to be making drastic improvements with the help of the medical staff, her family and her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

A source E! News: ''Demi is resting and getting better, while her whole family and Wilmer Valderrama are there to support her through her recovery.''

Her relatives are said to be trying to set her up with a place in a rehab clinic for when she's discharged from hospital because they want to get her back on the straight and narrow as soon as possible and are worried a return home will delay her progress.

An insider said recently: ''Demi's family is pushing for rehab. They have looked into several options. After an overdose, it's encouraged to head straight to rehab. If the person is allowed to return home first, it's harder to commit to rehab.''

However, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker is aware that she ''slipped up'' and has taken her hospital dash as a huge ''wake-up call'' because she doesn't want to die.

The insider added: ''She slipped up and thought she could handle it. This is obviously a huge wake-up call. Demi doesn't want to die and she's very grateful to be alive.''

Demi had been sober for six years at the start of this year, but revealed last month through a song entitled 'Sober' that she had broken that sobriety.

On the track, she sings: ''Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore / And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.

''To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before / I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore.''