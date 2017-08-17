Demi Lovato is desperate to collaborate with Halsey, and she is set to release her new album ''very soon'' although she hopes to get more collaborations on the LP before the release.
Demi Lovato is desperate to collaborate with Halsey.
The 24-year-old singer has admitted she would ''love'' nothing more than to join forces with the 'Now or Never' hitmaker on a track in the future, although she has admitted her upcoming album does not feature a single collaboration ''yet''.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the powerhouse said: ''I've love to do something with [her].
''I haven't actually had any collaborations for [my] album put together yet.''
The brunette beauty has teased she will be releasing a new LP ''very soon'', and she hopes she will be able to include additional songs featuring other artists on the compilation.
Speaking about her upcoming projects, she said: ''[The album] is more soulful this time around.
''There will be some [collaborations], we just have to figure out where they go. But my music will be more R&B, more soulful and you'll just have to wait and hear the rest.
''[And it is coming] very soon. Fingers crossed that it's sooner than you think.''
The 'Camp Rock' actress has recently released her newest single 'Sorry Not Sorry', which the star has revealed is a track for ''the haters'' and the ''bullying'' she was a victim to when she was a child.
She explained: ''The message in that song is for the haters. A lot of people think it's about a relationship, and it could be for other people, but for me it was - I had never written a song about the bullying that I experienced when I was in middle school. It drove me out of public school and I started home schooling because it got so bad.
''It was just a feel-good song. I had the title idea 'Sorry Not Sorry' and I came in with the concept and then we wrote to it. It turned out to be more so about the haters rather than an ex, which was cool, and I think it makes it more relatable for people.''
If you're a Smurf you're meant to spend your days in Smurf village contributing to...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...