Demi Lovato is reportedly planning on ''heading straight to rehab'' following her suspected overdose.

The 25-year-old singer was rushed to hospital earlier this week after suffering from an alleged heroin overdose, and now she is awake and in a stable condition, she is said to be planning on admitting herself into a rehabilitation facility as soon as she is discharged from the hospital.

A source told E! News: ''She slipped up and thought she could handle it. This is obviously a huge wake-up call. Demi doesn't want to die and she's very grateful to be alive. She will be leaving the hospital and heading straight to rehab. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs.''

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer had been sober for six years at the start of this year, but revealed last month through a song entitled 'Sober' that she had broken that sobriety.

On the track, she sings: ''Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore / And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.

''To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before / I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore.''

And following her alleged overdose, sources claim the star is determined to get back on the right track once again.

Another insider said: ''Demi opened up to her friends and family that she was no longer sober, but was working on her ongoing addiction. However, Demi lost control. The overdose has been a wakeup call to Demi that she needs to get more serious about her sobriety and is telling friends and family she will do everything it takes to get back to the amazing place she was in before she slipped.

''Demi feels like she has let a lot of people down, including herself, but she's confident she won't let her addiction win, she will come out on top.''