Demi Lovato has ''too many tattoos'' to go back into acting.

The 'Cool For The Summer' hitmaker ''got bit by the acting bug'' working on 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' but thinks it would be more difficult for her to return to acting now she has so many permanent inkings.

She said: ''I did get bit by the acting bug a little bit [working on this movie], but I think I started thinking about it the other day, about wanting to go back into acting.

''I think I have too many tattoos now. You'd have to cover all my tattoos up and it would take forever.''

And the 24-year-old singer enjoyed being able to stay behind the camera and just provide her voice for the animated movie so she didn't have to worry about hair and make up.

She added: ''I was able to act and not be in front of a camera, which was really nice. I didn't have to go through hair and make up, and I didn't have to worry about my camera angles and what not.

''So, it was nice to be as animated as I wanted to be, play with my voice and to just have fun with it. It's very exciting for me to play such an iconic character, and to be a part of such a classic and timeless franchise.''

However, for the moment, Demi is busy working on her music.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I'm in the studio right now. It's going really great. I'm just trying to figure out what sound I want to have for the next album.''

It comes after Demi claimed she was going to be ''taking a break'' from music in 2017.

She wrote on Twitter: ''So excited for 2017. Taking a break from music and the spotlight.. I am not meant for this business and the media ... It doesn't feel worth it anymore. I'd rather do charity work tbh [to be honest] (sic)''