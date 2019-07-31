Demi Lovato went to the live finale of 'The Bachelorette' and shared windmill cookies with Hannah Brown backstage.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (30.07.19) to post a snapshot alongside her ''new favourite person'' and reality TV star, Hannah, to celebrate the airing of part one's season finale of the hit ABC series.

And the pair poked fun at Hannah's latest confession on Monday (29.07.19) night's episode with shaped biscuits because the TV star revealed she had sex in a windmill four times with Peter Weber during filming, despite previously telling contestant Luke Parker during Fantasy Suite week that she and another finalist had sex just twice.

Demi - who is a super-fan of the reality dating series - captioned an image of the pair: ''I interrupt this social media break with this very important and iconic snap shot of WINDMILL cookies with my new favorite person @alabamahannah.. and quess what... Jesus still loves us. Tonight's the season finale y'all ... make sure to tune in cause it's gonna get crazy!! @bacheloretteabc (sic)''

Following the songstress' post, Hannah replied: ''love love love. so thankful for your support during this season of life and taking me under your wing. Also, thanks for sharing your mama with me. (sic)''

The much-anticipated finale saw Hannah break up with fiancé, Jed Wyatt, after learning he'd dumped his girlfriend to appear on the programme and return the engagement ring he'd given her.

Meanwhile, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker has been flirting with Mike Johnson, who got eliminated from 'The Bachelorette' two weeks ago, on Twitter.

Mike wrote: ''Jus saying, my future wife though girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding (sic)''

And Demi cheekily replied: ''I'M RIGHT HERE, MIKE, I'M RIGHT HERE, BOO, MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO (sic)''