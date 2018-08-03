Demi Lovato has reportedly agreed to go to rehab following her suspected overdose.

The 25-year-old actress - who has spent time in a treatment facility for addiction before - was taken to hospital over a week ago after she took a mystery substance and was found unconscious in her own home.

Now, with the star looking to be released from hospital this week, it has been claimed she is on board with the idea of heading back into rehab to help her beat her addictions, and get back on the road to sobriety.

According to TMZ, sources claim Demi's family have ''squarely raised the issue of rehab with her'' after putting off the talks when she became seriously ill due to complications stemming from her overdose.

Insiders added that the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker has since recovered from her illness, and is ''getting out any day now'', when she is expected to be taken straight to rehab.

Recently, it was reported that Demi - who revealed in new track 'Sober' in June that she had relapsed after five years of sobriety - was ''serious about her sobriety'', and is planning to ''do whatever it takes'' to get sober.

A source said: ''Demi has been in the hospital for over a week because she needed to be monitored by a medical professional. During her time in the hospital, she became physically sick, and the doctors wanted to make sure they kept a close eye on her until they were certain she was fine to be released.

''Her and her team need to decide what is the best decision for Demi once she leaves the hospital. Demi has told the people close to her that she is serious about her sobriety, and plans to do whatever it takes to maintain a healthy lifestyle moving forward.''

Demi is said to be leaving hospital later this week, although her expected discharge date has not been made public.