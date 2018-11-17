Demi Lovato is following a strict fitness regime as she continues to work on her sobriety.

The 26-year-old star was rushed to hospital in July after taking a drug overdose, but Demi has since been in rehab and is focused on her health.

A source told E! News: ''She's been working out with a trainer several days per week, eating right, and truly has a whole different mindset.

''She has been following all of the steps and guidelines put in place by her specialists.''

Demi also had a stint in rehab at the age of 18, having battled various issues during her teenage years, including depression and an eating disorder.

But the American star is now determined to spend some quality time with her mother, while she's also been having mandatory check-ins with doctors.

What's more, Demi has been spotted several times with designer designer Henri Alexander Levy - although an insider has denied speculation they are dating.

The source explained: ''Demi wants to be around people who are like-minded and Henri is good energy for her.

''They spend a huge amount of time together but Demi is not focused on dating. Demi is very focused on her health.''

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that while Demi is doing everything she can to remain healthy, she has found her recovery to be a ''struggle''.

The source said: ''[Demi] is in a really great place, but she's doing everything she can to maintain that because she knows every day is a struggle.

''Demi is taking a cautious approach with her recent exit from rehab. She has a sober coach, she is working out and eating healthy, surrounding herself with positive influences ... and splits her time in a sober living facility and at home.''