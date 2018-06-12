Demi Lovato is ''literally gutted'' to have to cancel another concert this week.

The 25-year-old singer is battling ''swollen vocal chords'', and will not be able to perform at the Arena Birmingham - due to be the next stop on her UK tour - tonight (12.06.18).

Taking to social media, she wrote in a series of tweets: ''I'm literally gutted that I have to postpone this next show in Birmingham ... I've never had to miss shows due to my vocal chords or being sick in my LIFE

''This seriously sucks.. Haven't left my hotel room in 2 days now. Sick, bored and bummed out. (sic)''

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker still managed to keep a sense of humour though, as she joked about her life in the spotlight.

She quipped: ''Most exciting part of my day? Getting a camera shoved up my nose and down my throat to look at my vocal chords... Still less invasive than paparazzi''

The disappointing news comes after Demi was already forced to cancel her concert at London's O2 Arena on Sunday night.

In a lengthy note, she wrote: ''I write this through tears of frustration and sadness that I have to postpone my concert in London at the O2 tonight due to being very, very sick with swollen vocal chords that were examined by an ENT (dr.). If I go on tonight and injure my vocal chords anymore I could potentially have to cancel the rest of my tour. I'm so so sorry to disappoint any of my fans in London that have traveled hours to be here by plane or car, and to all of the fans that got these tickets for their birthday, holiday, or any other special occasion. It breaks my heart to let you down.''

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker has vowed to reschedule the concert for June 25, and has told fans she is deeply sorry for the ''frustration'' caused by the late cancellation.

She concluded in her Twitter message: ''Just know I feel your frustration and wouldn't do this unless I absolutely had to. For everyone who bought a ticket to tonight's show, I will see you for the rescheduled date on June 25th after Madrid and Rock in Rio. Thank you for understanding. I love you.''