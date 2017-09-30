Demi Lovato says working with Lil Wayne was a dream come true.

The rapper features on the track 'Lonely' on Demi's sixth studio album, 'Tell Me You Love Me', and she cannot believe she got the opportunity to collaborate with him.

According to Billboard, she told fans at a private album launch earlier this week: ''I've always wanted to collaborate with him! My album was Lil Wayne on it, and the inner-hip-hop wannabe star that I am is freaking out. My inner-rapper is going crazy.''

Going into detail about the song, she added: '''Lonely' is about the times in our lives when we've felt overwhelmingly lonely in a relationship. You know the person you yearn for is toxic, but you're still desperately trying to get their attention.''

Demi also revealed that her record is her most personal album yet and was inspired by upheaval in her person life.

She said: ''What inspired me to be so open on this album was, I don't know, I've kind of been through a lot over this past year and a half since I released my last album. Or two years, and I wanted to be honest because my fans deserve that.''

And she spoke about having romantic feelings for a close friend, which she explores in new track 'Ruin The Friendship'.

She said: ''This is a song about wanting to get out of the friend zone with someone you have a close friendship with. This song is sexy, fun and a little scandalous. A lot of us have experienced this at some point in our lives, whether it's a close colleague you want to hook up with or a best friend you grew up with. This song is about wanting to take that next step in unchartered territories.''