Demi Lovato is ''grateful to be alive''.

The 25-year-old singer has been celebrating five years of sobriety this year, and has said she's thankful that she was able to come out the other side of her addiction battle to work with the CAST treatment centre she co-owns, in order to ''help people'' who are in a similar situation as she was.

She said: ''Sometimes I just look back and I'm just grateful to be alive. I'm grateful that CAST centres came into my life. CAST is a treatment centre that I co-own with Mike Bayer and we, together, are able to help other people, which, in turn, makes me feel really great. And I'm able to look at what I've done and I do kind of like sit there and think, 'Wow, I'm so glad that I got sober and I'm able to help people.'''

And the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker isn't just helping people struggling with addiction, as she recently paid a visit to Houston, Texas, to lend a helping hand to the victims affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Speaking about the charity work to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''It was emotional being there, but I also had Kevin Hart and Chris Paul there, and Kevin Hart is so funny so he was the comedic relief, but I had fun. It was great working with children.''

Meanwhile, Demi previously said she felt ''amazing'' to have reached the important five year milestone in her recovery.

She said: ''It feels amazing. All I've been doing is focusing on bettering myself. It's been quite the journey, but it's well worth it. Surrendering is the most important thing whenever you're trying to battle your demons. You have to admit that you have a problem first, and then you can overcome them.

''People have reached out and I've been able to help. Some people it helps, some people - that's their own journey. But, if anyone ever needs anything, I'm always around.''