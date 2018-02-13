Demi Lovato was taught to ''follow her instincts'' by John Mayer.

The 25-year-old singer has had four US top 10 singles throughout her career and knows what she wants from the music industry, but her decision to ''follow [her] gut'' hasn't always been there, as she admits it was fellow musician John Mayer, 40, who pushed her to have more confidence in herself.

Demi said: ''When I was 15 or 16, I wrote a couple of songs with John. And he wrote me a letter and it said, 'Follow your instincts. You have really good instincts.' Ever since then, I've just followed my gut, and it's really helped me.''

Despite singing his praises, Demi wouldn't consider the 'Gravity' hitmaker as her ''biggest idol'', as she teased a collaboration with the unnamed title holder after speaking about John.

She said: ''I did a collaboration with one of my biggest idols. I can't give away who it is yet, but you'll find out soon. I can't wait for the world to hear it. It's an incredible song.''

The artist also isn't rapper Eminem, although the 'Confident' hitmaker admits she would love to get into the studio with him.

She added: ''He would be really cool to work with. I think he's an incredible rapper and we could do some cool stuff together.''

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer has a busy year ahead of her as she gets ready to hit the road on a tour with DJ Khaled, and she admits she can't wait to get started.

Speaking about the 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker, she said: ''What I'm most excited about is his energy,'' she explains. ''I think that he is going to bring a lot to the show, and I think that it is going to be really exciting to see which guests he brings.''

And when asked by Billboard if there was a chance the pair could appear together on stage, Demi teased: ''You'll just have to wait and see.''