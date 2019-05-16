Demi Lovato has had a picture of her great-grandmother tattooed on her arm.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer took to Instagram on Thursday (16.05.19) to share a snap of her ''most meaningful'' inking to date, which depicts an image of her great-grandmother when she was 26.

Alongside the picture, Demi wrote: ''This is for you Mimaw. You at 26 on my arm while I'm 26, and forever. I love you more. Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me.. it's stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten. (sic)''

Demi's sweet post comes just days after she took to social media to share a picture of herself showing off her toned body, in which she praised Brazilian jiu jitsu for helping her to feel ''sexy'' and ''empowered''.

She wrote: ''Idk what to caption this.. reality is I'm sitting at the gym post jiu jitsu feeling high on life and drinking my post workout shake. I'm sweaty and not looking this glamorous right now but fuck I feel awesome and posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me. Any size, any shape, any gender. I have security but in the moments I'm alone I feel confident (no pun intended) that I can hold my own against an attacker and hope everyone finds something they become as passionate about as I feel about jiu jitsu. #BJJ #BlueBelt #HowDidThisEndUpBeingAboutBJJ (sic)''

The 'Sober' singer got back into the sport after completing a stint in rehab following her near-fatal overdose last year, and managed to knock out her trainer's tooth while at the gym earlier this year.