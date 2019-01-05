Pop star Demi Lovato has received an apology from Instagram following her recent posting about a ''fat-shaming'' advert.
Demi Lovato has received an apology from Instagram after she accused the photo-sharing website of hosting a fat-shaming advert.
The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker lashed out at the company after she saw an advert for 'Game of Sultans', an online game, pop up within her Instagram feed.
In response to the image - which showed two princesses, one considered to be obese and the other considered to be pretty, side-by-side - Demi wrote: ''Why is this fat-shaming b******* on my feed? So many things wrong with this ad.
''You can be pretty at any weight. (sic)''
Demi, 26 - who has struggled with an eating disorder - warned of the potentially harmful influence of the advert.
The pop star - who has 70.9 million followers on Instagram - continued: ''This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder.
''Especially when eating disorders are all about ''control''.
''So please Instagram, keep this off mine and other's feeds who could be easily effected by this disgusting advertisement.
''With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game. (sic)''
In response to her post, Instagram has issued an apology via TMZ.
The company said: ''We're sorry. This ad was approved by mistake. We reviewed it again and removed it from future delivery in people's feeds.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
If you're a Smurf you're meant to spend your days in Smurf village contributing to...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...