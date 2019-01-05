Demi Lovato has received an apology from Instagram after she accused the photo-sharing website of hosting a fat-shaming advert.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker lashed out at the company after she saw an advert for 'Game of Sultans', an online game, pop up within her Instagram feed.

In response to the image - which showed two princesses, one considered to be obese and the other considered to be pretty, side-by-side - Demi wrote: ''Why is this fat-shaming b******* on my feed? So many things wrong with this ad.

''You can be pretty at any weight. (sic)''

Demi, 26 - who has struggled with an eating disorder - warned of the potentially harmful influence of the advert.

The pop star - who has 70.9 million followers on Instagram - continued: ''This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder.

''Especially when eating disorders are all about ''control''.

''So please Instagram, keep this off mine and other's feeds who could be easily effected by this disgusting advertisement.

''With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game. (sic)''

In response to her post, Instagram has issued an apology via TMZ.

The company said: ''We're sorry. This ad was approved by mistake. We reviewed it again and removed it from future delivery in people's feeds.''