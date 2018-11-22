Demi Lovato has been cleaning out her social media so she can focus on herself and avoid any ''difficult relationships''.
Demi Lovato is focusing on herself.
The 'Confident' hitmaker has come on leaps and bounds in rehab since she admitted herself after an overdose earlier this year and she has been cleaning out her social media - unfollowing the likes of Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Iggy Azalea because she wants to avoid any ''difficult relationships''.
A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''She wants to focus on herself and avoid any difficult relationships. She needs to surround herself with those that support her goals and to stay away from any negativity. Demi has come a very long way. She's grown emotionally and matured a great deal through this process. She realises there is no quick fix and has accepted the fact she needs to take this one day at a time. She still has a sober companion and she has built a very strong support group.''
Demi has ''truly turned her life around'' following her overdose in July.
An insider shared: ''Demi is happy and healthy has done a complete 180 since she overdosed. Her 90 days in rehab have truly turned her life around. She wants to remain out of rehab. She has a sober coach and a complete support system. Demi has struggled for so long with addiction and her friends and family couldn't be more proud of her work. This process has been incredibly beneficial to Demi in so many ways. She is not only clean and sober but she has an entirely new lifestyle. [She] has dedicated herself to her sober life and has surrounded herself with people in her program. She is avoiding those in her social circle that supported her precarious lifestyle. Demi deserves a partner who will help her continue to live a clean life and her family and friends feel she is choosing more appropriate friends.''
