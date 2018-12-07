Demi Lovato is ''filled with hope'' after her Grammy nomination.

The 'Confident' hitmaker has had a tough year after being hospitalised after a suspected overdose but was thrilled to end it on a positive note after receiving a nod in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for 'Fall In Line' with Christina Aguilera.

She shared on her Instagram page: ''Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y'all ... thank you @xtina. I love you so much. I grew up in Texas, singing to @xtina everyday, DESPERATELY trying to hit her high notes.. if you would've told me I'd have a Grammy nod with her I would've laughed in your face!! This is so surreal. (sic)''

A source said: ''She wants to focus on herself and avoid any difficult relationships. She needs to surround herself with those that support her goals and to stay away from any negativity. Demi has come a very long way. She's grown emotionally and matured a great deal through this process. She realises there is no quick fix and has accepted the fact she needs to take this one day at a time. She still has a sober companion and she has built a very strong support group.''

And another rnsider claims she has ''truly turned her life around'' following her overdose in July.

They shared: ''Demi is happy and healthy has done a complete 180 since she overdosed. Her 90 days in rehab have truly turned her life around. She wants to remain out of rehab. She has a sober coach and a complete support system. Demi has struggled for so long with addiction and her friends and family couldn't be more proud of her work. This process has been incredibly beneficial to Demi in so many ways. She is not only clean and sober but she has an entirely new lifestyle. [She] has dedicated herself to her sober life and has surrounded herself with people in her program. She is avoiding those in her social circle that supported her precarious lifestyle. Demi deserves a partner who will help her continue to live a clean life and her family and friends feel she is choosing more appropriate friends.''