Demi Lovato credits jiu jitsu with helping her feel ''sexy'' and ''empowered''.

The 26-year-old singer regularly works out through the Brazilian martial art - in which she is currently a blue belt - and has said she's thankful to her exercise regime for giving her the extra confidence that if she was ever ''attacked'', she would be able to ''hold [her] own''.

Posting a picture on Instagram in which she showed off her toned body, the 'Sober' singer wrote: ''Idk what to caption this.. reality is I'm sitting at the gym post jiu jitsu feeling high on life and drinking my post workout shake. I'm sweaty and not looking this glamorous right now but fuck I feel awesome and posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me. Any size, any shape, any gender. I have security but in the moments I'm alone I feel confident (no pun intended) that I can hold my own against an attacker and hope everyone finds something they become as passionate about as I feel about jiu jitsu. #BJJ #BlueBelt #HowDidThisEndUpBeingAboutBJJ (sic)''

Demi got back into the sport after completing a stint in rehab following her near-fatal overdose last year, and managed to knock out her trainer's tooth while at the gym earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker recently thanked her friends for helping her through her ''darkest moments''.

Sharing a snap from their holiday in Bora Bora, she wrote: ''#ThreeCourseMeal ... just me and my best friends living our best lives .. Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, for always drying my tears ... even when they're from watching Moana .. thank you for being loyal, honest and so grateful for every little thing .. like crying because we swam with fish/sharks/stingray and coral reef.

''I'm so lucky to be best friends with two incredible souls who are so talented and creative because it inspires me daily. And you're so supportive of me and every little thing I do .. You've traveled across the country to visit me and stayed with me at my house for days on end when I'm struggling to make sure I'm okay but most importantly you never abandoned me like others did when I was going through s**t .. you were there to listen, without judgement and only love and I can never fully express what that means to me. You're the greatest friends I've EVER had and our future together is so bright. I love you both more than you can imagine!! (sic)''